I plan to order optimus block for FTW3 but I want to make sure the performance is up there to be worth the money and time. I have a Bykski block now and has 15c-16c delta at 600w load on the card. I heard one guy said he has only 8c delta with the block at the same load. However , there is another guy said he has 10c delta at half the load Im using. So can someone confirm? Thanks.