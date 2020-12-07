Can somebody tell me if i buy the same monitor?2 shops

Hello. I bought monitor Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q.
First i choice this shop ,nr 1:
1: ( but in this shop monitor was not on stock )
https://www.x-kom.pl/p/520772-monitor-led-27-gigabyte-aorus-fi27q-czarny.html
2: ( in stock and i ordered from this shop )
https://proline.pl/gigabyte-aorus-fi27q-27-cali-ips-wqhd-165hz-p1391529
My question is. This is the same monitor in second shop ( from where i ordered ) like on first shop ( not in stock )?
First i choice this shop ,nr 1:
1: ( but in this shop monitor was not on stock )
https://www.x-kom.pl/p/520772-monitor-led-27-gigabyte-aorus-fi27q-czarny.html
2: ( in stock and i ordered from this shop )
https://proline.pl/gigabyte-aorus-fi27q-27-cali-ips-wqhd-165hz-p1391529
My question is. This is the same monitor in second shop ( from where i ordered ) like on first shop ( not in stock )?