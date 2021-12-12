Can Prime 95 be used on less than all cores at once to verify stability?

I meant to say the thread concerns stability, not temps



My real workloads don't ever cause the CPU to draw an average of more than 110 watts, so being able to dissipate 130 is generous enough IMO.



My workloads occasionally have small peaks to 135 watts which are 5-7 seconds long, but they aren't a problem.



The reason I can't run all 6 threads at once is with Prime 95 causing 143 watts continuous power draw, the CPU thermal throttles after a couple minutes and things aren't running at the clocks I'm trying to test.



I have an old taller cooler which I could attach, I'm just trying to avoid all that work and buying an adaptor if it can be avoided. It'd only be for testing (doesn't fit in case) so is especially a waste