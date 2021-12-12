Can Prime 95 be used on less than all cores at once to verify stability? Using all cores eventually.
I have a mini ITX build with the CPU cooled by a Noctua NH-L9i low profile cooler. It's a 9600k on a Gigabyte Aorus Pro WiFi motherboard.
The cooler dissipates a bit over 130 watts of heat generation, but running Prime 95 at my chosen overclock and voltage (which I suspect is stable) consumes 143 watts.
To verify stability can I instead run 5 threads in Prime95 and change core affinity in Windows Task Manager from Core 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 (first 5) to Core 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (last 5) to stay under 130 watts?
Or do all threads need to be run at the same time
