Can Prime 95 be used on less than all cores at once to verify stability?

M

mike6289

n00b
Joined
Oct 2, 2016
Messages
27
Can Prime 95 be used on less than all cores at once to verify stability? Using all cores eventually.

I have a mini ITX build with the CPU cooled by a Noctua NH-L9i low profile cooler. It's a 9600k on a Gigabyte Aorus Pro WiFi motherboard.

The cooler dissipates a bit over 130 watts of heat generation, but running Prime 95 at my chosen overclock and voltage (which I suspect is stable) consumes 143 watts.

To verify stability can I instead run 5 threads in Prime95 and change core affinity in Windows Task Manager from Core 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 (first 5) to Core 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (last 5) to stay under 130 watts?

Or do all threads need to be run at the same time
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
29,117
I wouldn't be too worried about what the rating is on either your CPU or your heatsink. They are pretty much just made up numbers at this point. I'd run Prime and monitor your temps. If you are comfortable with the number and it is below the max, you are fine.
 
M

mike6289

n00b
Joined
Oct 2, 2016
Messages
27
To verify stability can I instead run 5 threads in Prime95 and change core affinity in Windows Task Manager from Core 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 (first 5) to Core 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (last 5) to stay under 130 watts?

Or do all threads need to be run at the same time.

Key is "to verify stability"

Edit: I'm not concerned about temps or anything, I was just explaining why I can't run all 6 threads at once
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
29,117
mike6289 said:
To verify stability can I instead run 5 threads in Prime95 and change core affinity in Windows Task Manager from Core 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 (first 5) to Core 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (last 5) to stay under 130 watts?

Or do all threads need to be run at the same time.

Key is "to verify stability"

Edit: I'm not concerned about temps or anything, I was just explaining why I can't run all 6 threads at once
Click to expand...

Personally I think you would need to run all the cores all together in order to verify the stability of the entire CPU package. The temperature when it is loaded across all six cores is different than when it is only loaded across five for example. The only thing your setup would tell you is that the first 5 cores run stably together and the last 5 run stably together.

If you're not concerned with temps, then why can't you run all 6 threads at once?
 
M

mike6289

n00b
Joined
Oct 2, 2016
Messages
27
kirbyrj said:
Personally I think you would need to run all the cores all together in order to verify the stability of the entire CPU package. The temperature when it is loaded across all six cores is different than when it is only loaded across five for example. The only thing your setup would tell you is that the first 5 cores run stably together and the last 5 run stably together.

If you're not concerned with temps, then why can't you run all 6 threads at once?
Click to expand...

I meant to say the thread concerns stability, not temps

My real workloads don't ever cause the CPU to draw an average of more than 110 watts, so being able to dissipate 130 is generous enough IMO.

My workloads occasionally have small peaks to 135 watts which are 5-7 seconds long, but they aren't a problem.

The reason I can't run all 6 threads at once is with Prime 95 causing 143 watts continuous power draw, the CPU thermal throttles after a couple minutes and things aren't running at the clocks I'm trying to test.

I have an old taller cooler which I could attach, I'm just trying to avoid all that work and buying an adaptor if it can be avoided. It'd only be for testing (doesn't fit in case) so is especially a waste
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
29,117
mike6289 said:
I meant to say the thread concerns stability, not temps

My real workloads don't ever cause the CPU to draw an average of more than 110 watts, so being able to dissipate 130 is generous enough IMO.

My workloads occasionally have small peaks to 135 watts which are 5-7 seconds long, but they aren't a problem.

The reason I can't run all 6 threads at once is with Prime 95 causing 143 watts continuous power draw, the CPU thermal throttles after a couple minutes and things aren't running at the clocks I'm trying to test.

I have an old taller cooler which I could attach, I'm just trying to avoid all that work and buying an adaptor if it can be avoided. It'd only be for testing (doesn't fit in case) so is especially a waste
Click to expand...

I would probably try a different form of stability testing then. Or lower the max that the CPU will draw in the bios. Prime 95 isn't the be all end all stability test it used to be. As you are describing it is putting an unrealistic load on your CPU.

At best you'll be able to say that it is stable with 5 out of 6 cores loaded with Prime95.

Honestly, unless you're experiencing a problem with your workload or with stability, I wouldn't worry too much about it. You boxed yourself into a corner with that CPU cooler with your settings and overclock.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top