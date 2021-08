Good morning all, I was looking to get some opinions on "UBIQUITI UNIFI SWITCH US-48-500W-SWITCH - 48 PORTS - MANAGED - RACK-MOUNTABLE", sorry for the all caps on that. We have two at my office and one of them has started having issues. They were both purchased in February of 2019 through the company that was hired to manage our IT system. This item is currently on backorder, like a lot of things which is why I ended up in this chat as we might have to go with a different brand.