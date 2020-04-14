Can Nvidia serial #s be read electronically?

I dont know of a way to see the serial but maybe these ideas will help?



1: Use NVidia control panel and use the spanning/surround setup to ID the ports you have plugged in. Change the plugins around to ID which card is used where.

2: Enable/Disable monitors in display control panel and unplug cables from video cards to ID which card is what.

3: Disable all cards but one in device manager and see which card still powers video.



Dont know what info you are intending to find by ID'ing which vid card is what so these are just generic ideas to the goal you mentioned.