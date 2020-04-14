Can Nvidia serial #s be read electronically?

T

Thunderdolt

Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
530
I'm trying to find a way to figure out which card in Windows corresponds with which card in real life without having to rip them all out and then cycle through one at a time.
 
T

That_Sound_Guy

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 29, 2002
Messages
2,385
I dont know of a way to see the serial but maybe these ideas will help?

1: Use NVidia control panel and use the spanning/surround setup to ID the ports you have plugged in. Change the plugins around to ID which card is used where.
2: Enable/Disable monitors in display control panel and unplug cables from video cards to ID which card is what.
3: Disable all cards but one in device manager and see which card still powers video.

Dont know what info you are intending to find by ID'ing which vid card is what so these are just generic ideas to the goal you mentioned.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top