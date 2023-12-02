Can not find a new motherboard with 8 USB ports do they still exist ?

Maybe I am stupid. It is not like I didn't try.
My current motherboard has it so that is why it is strange.
I know I could just buy a usb splitter but that is annoying.
I must be looking in the wrong places.
Edit: Nevermind I had to go to newegg to filter by amount of USB ports no other site lets you do that. Even though I do not shop on newegg anymore. Still a nice tool for that at least!
My current motherboard has it so that is why it is strange.
I know I could just buy a usb splitter but that is annoying.
I must be looking in the wrong places.
Edit: Nevermind I had to go to newegg to filter by amount of USB ports no other site lets you do that. Even though I do not shop on newegg anymore. Still a nice tool for that at least!