Can not find a new motherboard with 8 USB ports do they still exist ?

N

ng4ever

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2016
Messages
3,425
Maybe I am stupid. It is not like I didn't try.

My current motherboard has it so that is why it is strange.

I know I could just buy a usb splitter but that is annoying.


I must be looking in the wrong places.





Edit: Nevermind I had to go to newegg to filter by amount of USB ports no other site lets you do that. Even though I do not shop on newegg anymore. Still a nice tool for that at least!
 
