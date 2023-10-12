Can my PC Power and Cooling S75CF 750 W PSU run a 7900xt or do I need to suck it up and buy a more modern PSU?

Power calculators say my theoretical draw is under 600 watts and I’ve run a couple different ones.
I’m pretty sure it doesn’t have the new style connectors but it’s been rock solid and I’m not sure I can bring myself to say goodbye.
I bought this bad boy in ‘08 and it’s moved through a bunch of systems with me… currently powering a 7700k and Vega 64 system.
I’d probably just retire it if I could buy a new PC power and cooling PSU but they aren’t in business anymore. If I have to upgrade, is there any company anywhere close to as good as PCP&C anymore?
Thanks
