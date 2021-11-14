Can MSI Afterburner be used to change voltage/clocks on a reference 6700xt?

Hey peeps,

I used MSI AB with lots of success for my Sapphire 5700xt. Could change clocks, voltage, fan, etc.. Now that I have a reference AMD 6700xt, I can't seem to change anything. I updated to the most recent version (4.6.2) and even though the voltage checkboxes are checked, I still can't change them. Crtl-J (open voltage menu) does nothing.

Anyone have experience with this? I would vastly prefer not to use wattman, it was way too buggy 1-2 years ago.
 
4.6.4 is the current version. update, make sure all the voltage tick boxes are checked in the options and try again. like you, my 5700 works just fine with it, the 6000s should too.
edit: also, that ctrl+j doesnt do anything for mine and i did have to switch to a skin that actually showed the control.
 
