Can MSI Afterburner be used to change voltage/clocks on a reference 6700xt?

Hey peeps,



I used MSI AB with lots of success for my Sapphire 5700xt. Could change clocks, voltage, fan, etc.. Now that I have a reference AMD 6700xt, I can't seem to change anything. I updated to the most recent version (4.6.2) and even though the voltage checkboxes are checked, I still can't change them. Crtl-J (open voltage menu) does nothing.



Anyone have experience with this? I would vastly prefer not to use wattman, it was way too buggy 1-2 years ago.