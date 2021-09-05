Can intel i9-9960xe manage to run with a 256gb ram?

Hi. I have a current build with i9-9960xe cpu, asus prime deluxe II mobo with 64gb ram. I saw some builds that their Asus Prime Deluxe II can manage to run a maximum 256gb ram even though it is only advertised to have a maximum of 128gb ram…but I noticed they have like i9-10xx cpus which is advertised to handle 256gb ram…I really wanted to upgrade my memory if posible to 256gb…my problem is that, will that work with my cpu (i9-9960xe)? Coz as advertised it can only handle a maximum of 128gb ram…can somebody shed light and give me advice on this? Thank you in advance for dropping by.