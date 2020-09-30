Can I use my Windows wireless keyboard & mouse bluetooth for a ps4 controller?

johnnyscience
Nov 15, 2008
161
So I have a Windows wireless keyboard and mouse combo that comes with a bluetooth dongle
I wanted to add a PS4 controller to my computer to play video games and was wondering if I could piggy back on this dongle or if I need to buy a separate one for the controller?
I was thinking of getting this dongle, it's 4.0 & a great price:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07V1SZCY6/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1
