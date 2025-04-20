  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Can I use a cable from another power supply?

xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
3,009
Question is If I need another sata or molex but the one I have is already used can I use one from a different brand power supply? I have extra cables from my PC Power & Cooling 1000w PS that I want to plug in one of its cables to my MSI 1000w PS it's just a simple sata with molex end

Am I ok? Not recommended but will work? Anything to worry about? A cable is a cable? Don't do it you can fry the system?

What can I do?
 
not generally a good idea, the only way i would is by checking the pin out/test with a multimeter first. or just pick up a sata/molex splitter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top