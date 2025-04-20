Can I use a cable from another power supply?

xDiVolatilX
Question is If I need another sata or molex but the one I have is already used can I use one from a different brand power supply? I have extra cables from my PC Power & Cooling 1000w PS that I want to plug in one of its cables to my MSI 1000w PS it's just a simple sata with molex end
Am I ok? Not recommended but will work? Anything to worry about? A cable is a cable? Don't do it you can fry the system?
What can I do?
