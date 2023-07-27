Can I upgrade the RAM on this laptop?

I've been looking at this Lenovo E16 AMD (configured with 16 GB) https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/configurator/cto/index.html?bundleId=21JTCTO1WWCA1
It says it has 8 GB soldered and 8 GB SODIMM.
Can this be upgraded, and if so, do I need to be careful about how I pair any future RAM modules, since there is already soldered RAM?
It says it has 8 GB soldered and 8 GB SODIMM.
Can this be upgraded, and if so, do I need to be careful about how I pair any future RAM modules, since there is already soldered RAM?