can i update my phone?

I have this phone https://www.walmart.com/ip/Boost-Mobile-Coolpad-Legacy-S-16GB-Prepaid-Smartphone/887751695
Its fully updated on android 9 but i was wondering if i could or someone do it for me at a shop get me onto android 10 or perhaps a Linux distro i once heard about. Is it Possible and or worth doing without buying a new phone just to get the new OS.
Its fully updated on android 9 but i was wondering if i could or someone do it for me at a shop get me onto android 10 or perhaps a Linux distro i once heard about. Is it Possible and or worth doing without buying a new phone just to get the new OS.