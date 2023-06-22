Can i test RAM compatability (2 different modules - 32GB+64GB) without any Windows/any HDD installed...?

Moratorium
n00b
- Joined
- Mar 14, 2017
- Messages
- 34
Hello
So i currently have 2*16 GB (32 GB) RAM Module - Corsair Vengeance LPX 2x16GB DDR4 3200 MHz CL16, DIMM, 1.35V (CMK32GX4M2E3200C16): https://www.newegg.com/corsair-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820236541
Im planning a new PC build (most likely with motherboard: Gigabyte X570S UD (with 5950x CPU)) and im planning to buy also a new RAM module 64 GB (32GB*2). Most likely either:
1) (my preffered choice - its a bit cheaper)- Kingston KF432C16BBK2/64 https://www.newegg.com/kingston-64gb/p/0RN-001J-01082
or
2) Corsair DDR4 64GB 3200MHz Kit CMK64GX4M2E3200C16
https://www.newegg.com/corsair-64gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820236586
(Which should be the most "identical" to my current (but 32GB) module
Im planning to combine both RAM modules (old 32 GB + new 64 GB = totaly 96 GB of RAM (all 4 RAM slots populated). Why combine? Well because i ALREADY have the "old" 32 GB module so why not add it to the new build (obviously )...
But Im not sure if either of the newly planned 64 GB modules is compatible with the old 32 GB one (although the corsair one obviously should be... but the Kingston (i was told) is a great one and should also be compatible and i would prefer Kingston cause its a bit cheaper too). Ill buy one of those and test it, if it is not compatible i will return it and buy (and try) the other one.
The problem is that i want to buy the new PC build ASAP (while the low RAM prices still last - not sure how long will they stay low). The problem is that i currently do not have any time or nerves to re-instal the whole PC software "ecosystem" (windows 10+all the various programs) to the new build (reinstal OS, transfer the win 10 license, install all the programs again etc. etc.) I also do not have the nerves or time currently to be dealing with all the backups of different things from the old PC. (i was planning to use the SSD from the old PC in the new one)
And thus when i build the new PC, i will NOT have any SSD or HDD (meaning mainly i will NOT have any Windows instalation on the new PC(i dont have time or nerves for that now). My question is: Is it sufficent to test the RAM compatability (old 32GB module + new 64 GB module) even without any Windows (or any program installed)...?
Can i see, "test", "gauge" if the different RAM modules are compatible even from the BIOS and POST test (without any drive or windows installed)...?
Is it sufficent to see that they (RAM modules) work in bios for "compatability test"...? Will it be compatible later on in Windows too (and different programs i will use)...? Or should i make also bootable USB drive with some testing utilities like Memtest and test the RAM COMPATABILITY this way? (and if it passes, it means that RAM modules ARE compatible and i should NOT have any future problems with them when i instal Windows 10 and run different programs (and games) later on)...?
Thank you
So i currently have 2*16 GB (32 GB) RAM Module - Corsair Vengeance LPX 2x16GB DDR4 3200 MHz CL16, DIMM, 1.35V (CMK32GX4M2E3200C16): https://www.newegg.com/corsair-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820236541
Im planning a new PC build (most likely with motherboard: Gigabyte X570S UD (with 5950x CPU)) and im planning to buy also a new RAM module 64 GB (32GB*2). Most likely either:
1) (my preffered choice - its a bit cheaper)- Kingston KF432C16BBK2/64 https://www.newegg.com/kingston-64gb/p/0RN-001J-01082
or
2) Corsair DDR4 64GB 3200MHz Kit CMK64GX4M2E3200C16
https://www.newegg.com/corsair-64gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820236586
(Which should be the most "identical" to my current (but 32GB) module
Im planning to combine both RAM modules (old 32 GB + new 64 GB = totaly 96 GB of RAM (all 4 RAM slots populated). Why combine? Well because i ALREADY have the "old" 32 GB module so why not add it to the new build (obviously )...
But Im not sure if either of the newly planned 64 GB modules is compatible with the old 32 GB one (although the corsair one obviously should be... but the Kingston (i was told) is a great one and should also be compatible and i would prefer Kingston cause its a bit cheaper too). Ill buy one of those and test it, if it is not compatible i will return it and buy (and try) the other one.
The problem is that i want to buy the new PC build ASAP (while the low RAM prices still last - not sure how long will they stay low). The problem is that i currently do not have any time or nerves to re-instal the whole PC software "ecosystem" (windows 10+all the various programs) to the new build (reinstal OS, transfer the win 10 license, install all the programs again etc. etc.) I also do not have the nerves or time currently to be dealing with all the backups of different things from the old PC. (i was planning to use the SSD from the old PC in the new one)
And thus when i build the new PC, i will NOT have any SSD or HDD (meaning mainly i will NOT have any Windows instalation on the new PC(i dont have time or nerves for that now). My question is: Is it sufficent to test the RAM compatability (old 32GB module + new 64 GB module) even without any Windows (or any program installed)...?
Can i see, "test", "gauge" if the different RAM modules are compatible even from the BIOS and POST test (without any drive or windows installed)...?
Is it sufficent to see that they (RAM modules) work in bios for "compatability test"...? Will it be compatible later on in Windows too (and different programs i will use)...? Or should i make also bootable USB drive with some testing utilities like Memtest and test the RAM COMPATABILITY this way? (and if it passes, it means that RAM modules ARE compatible and i should NOT have any future problems with them when i instal Windows 10 and run different programs (and games) later on)...?
Thank you