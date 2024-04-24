Can i smoke in the same room where is pc?

Hi. I will be plugging new pc with Rtx 4090, and 14900K etc. I m now living in other place ( block ) on 2 floor, where there is not balcony. Also i m smoking.
My question is . It will be harmful to pc when i will be smoking in the same room with this pc even when i open windows. ? Thanks.Or just everytime go out smoking?
Sorry for my bad language.
