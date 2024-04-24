Can i smoke in the same room where is pc?

I remember what some folks at work used to say fairly often:"You smoke, you die""You smoke near your pc, it dies, then you die too"If you must smoke while using your pc, then do it a favor & go outside, or at least go into a different room & close the door...or better just quitI know it's hard, but your body will thank you ! (And FYI, I am former smoker of 15 years, for whom it took 7 attempts & 7 years to stop, but I finally succeeded)Also, if you go over to the marketplace forum, either here or elsewhere, and make note of how many people include the statement "from a smoke-free home" or words to that effect, when selling pc parts....there is a good reason for that, just sayin