Can I run just one 32GB-3600 stick on X570 mobos?

P

professional loser

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
136
I RMAed a dead Asus X570 Mobo and moved all the parts to a different MSI Mobo. Now I just received a new Asus Mobo sent back to me. Basically, I have 2 x X570 mobos now.
I might build a second system on it.

Currently, I have 2 x 32GB 3600 RAM. I was thinking of just stealing one stick from my current PC and using it on the 2nd one.

Is there any issue in running just 1 x 32GB-3600 ram on X570 mobos? CPU is Ryzen 5950x.
 
E

Ehren8879

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 24, 2004
Messages
4,444
is it possible?

yes

Should you do it?

research some benchmarks comparing Ryzen single channel vs dual channel memory performance and decide whether you accept the performance loss
 
V

vegeta535

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
9,032
You can do it but you will be knee capping that 5950x pretty hard. Ryzen really benefits from fast memory.
 
