Can I run just one 32GB-3600 stick on X570 mobos?

I RMAed a dead Asus X570 Mobo and moved all the parts to a different MSI Mobo. Now I just received a new Asus Mobo sent back to me. Basically, I have 2 x X570 mobos now.

I might build a second system on it.



Currently, I have 2 x 32GB 3600 RAM. I was thinking of just stealing one stick from my current PC and using it on the 2nd one.



Is there any issue in running just 1 x 32GB-3600 ram on X570 mobos? CPU is Ryzen 5950x.