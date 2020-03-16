Can I run an EPS 2x 8pin m/b on an EPS 1x 8pin PSU?

J

Jedibeeftrix

Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 1, 2016
Messages
120
I bought a 650W Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum for £100 (a bargain).

Intending to use it on an MSI x570 Tomahawk m/b (when released).

Realised afterwards the 650W model only has one EPS 8pin CPU power connector, and the x570 Tomahawk has two EPS 8pin CPU power connectors...!

Is this a problem (given I intend to get a 3800x and have no intention of O/C'ing)?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top