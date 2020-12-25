Can i reset my IP to becoming a new user to sites that have blocked my devices, and IP without them ever getting wise?

I was recently, and wrongfully banned from my Google account. My innocent family right alongside me. My appeal was denied, and its clear to me now that if I want a Google account I'm going to have to take matters into my own hands. I'm not going to except a lifelong ban over some nonsense. Even killers are up for parole in 25 years for crying out loud.



I don't want to use a VPN so I'll get a new external ip from my ISP. Then I'll factory reset all my devices giving them new device id's. Than I'll create a new fresh Google account with a new phone number from a friend that doesn't have Google. All my devices will appear new, I'll never log into one of the old banned accounts again to avoid association, and in addition to my new external IP it should work, but I'm no expert. Is this enough to be safe from Google ever realizing I'm the same person? Does Google use other underhanded methods I need to safe gaurd against?



Please help me. And if someone working for Google is reading this please have a heart and forget that you read this.