Can I Re purpose my case reset switch as Clear CMOS?

My motherboard is an Asus Tuf X570 Gaming-Plus (wifi) and its clear cmos is only two pins that need to be shorted to clear the CMOS. (not the 3pin like older mobos)

Since I NEVER use the reset button on my case, is it possible just to hook that up to the two clear CMOS pins and use the reset buttonon my case to clear my CMOS when needed?

You know how it is, i'm tweaking ram timings and clearing the CMOS with a jumper is a real pain when it doesn't post...LOL