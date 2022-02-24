Can I plug a dsl (Frontier DSL) router's ONT port into a Suddenlink cable modem's ethernet port?

I want to get rid of the Suddenfink router. Suddenfink current deal is $50 a month which expires in 2 months and goes up to $100 a month for 250GB/month data cap, with their own provided cable modem router (with which I can't change the wifi name OR passwords). So can I use the old DSL wifi router that I already own from my previous Frontier account (Arris NVG443B) and just attach the broadband ethernet (ONT) port from that Arris NVG443B DSL router to the broadband ethernet port of a cable modem connected to the Suddenfink compatible modem (looking at an Arris sb6183, which is only $65)? That way I could use the old Frontier wifi router, which is fast enough for my purposes. At least I'll save the $10 modem/router rental fee that Suddenfink charges, AND I'll be able to change the wifi and passwords.

Or can I plug the cable modem ethernet cable into one of the other four ethernet ports of the DSL router to use it as my router that way?