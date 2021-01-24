Can I make my desktop a window?

bugsy siegel
Howdy!
I have a Big-Ass Monitor, and the desktop stretches across the entire thing, like you would expect it to.
I'm trying to make the desktop act like a window that I can resize and move.
I also want to leave the rest of the monitor active so I can launch games full screen, or if I need the extra acreage, I can simply drag things into the empty areas without screwing around changing resolutions.
I tried using virtual desktops, but wasn't able to achieve the desired results.
Any thoughts?
TIA.
