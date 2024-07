bluestang said: Have you seen any issues with any Updates not working (like not taking after required reboot) or causing issues? I thought some udpates are now requiring Secure Boot? Click to expand...

I have not personally seen anything like that, and I've got it on many machines that do not have Secure Boot. I would say that there are only one or two things that might come into play when Windows 11 is installed on unsupported hardware:1. (the only thing in most cases) The once-per-year feature updates. For example, systems installed with 23H2 (the current version) will not be offered 24H2 later this year. They will however still receive cumulative updates and security updates on 23H2 until it hits EoL in November 2025., then once per year, you will need to do an in-place upgrade to the latest version (upgrade using an ISO of the new version, using a requirements bypass again).2. The upcoming 24H2 update will require CPUs that have SSE4a or SSE4.2. That cuts off all Intel CPUs prior to the i3/i5/i7 era. So if you have Windows 11 running on a Core2Quad for example, then 23H2 will be the end of the line.