Can I get some upgrade recommendations? Board, CPU, RAM, Cooler

So long story short, I'm running quite the antiquated system that just called it quits today. The newest addition to it is a GTX 1070 I bought back in 2016, while everything else is probably encroaching on the ten year mark based on my order history at NewEgg.
As the subject says, I'm looking for a processor, motherboard, cooler, and ram upgrade recommendation. Everything else I have for the full build can be salvaged from the current machine. I have a Corsair RM1000 that I just bought recently, that will be powering the build.
I'm fine with the 1070 as I don't do anything over 1080p right now, and I doubt I'll ever get into 4K gaming anytime soon. The closest I'd probably ever get to 4K within the next 2-3 years would be 1440p. Even then, 1440p would probably be the new low end/budget build standard before I end up going to it.
Budget wise I'd like to keep the total package under $1000. Slightly over is okay if it's a noticable difference in performance and/or quality.
Note: I am not including a copy of Windows 11 into the budget, as I am going to see if I can get my copy of 10 to work first. If it won't, then I will cross that bridge when I get there.
Thanks!
