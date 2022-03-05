can I disable NVMe slot?

after an NVMe drive is installed is there any way for me to disable it without physically removing the drive?...I want the ability to boot into another SATA SSD drive independently...meaning I want to install another copy of Windows 10 onto the SATA drive and use that...is there a setting in the BIOS that disables the NVMe slot?...can I then re-enable it and get back the drive with everything installed on it intact?...I have an MSI X570 Tomahawk motherboard



with SATA SSD's (and older mechanical hard drives) it was easy to just unplug the SATA cable and plug it into a new drive