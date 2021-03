Hi, I have a SanDisk SDSSDX120GG25 and was wondering if it would be a bad idea to write about 250,000 files to disk each weekday (this is because of some software I created) for the foreseeable future.

Disks have a limited amount of writes, right?

What can I expect out of this SSD?

Should I buy a separate HDD or SSD just for this purpose?



Thanks.