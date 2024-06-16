Can I buy a retail copy of MS Office 2021?

Bird222

[H]ard|Gawd
Dec 1, 2000
1,292
Is it possible to buy Office 2021 that has a retail key? What I am wanting is the ability to uninstall the software on one computer and then reinstall it on another. TIA for any suggestions here.
 
You need to buy a retail key that requires activation via Microsoft's website, such as this.

Once it's activated, you can activate it and deactivate it from the devices page on your Microsoft account.
 
Thanks for the response but that link looks like one of the 'gray market' keys. I'm trying to buy legit if I can get what I need.
 
Microsoft sells them on their site. Ignore the gray/black market shiller :). You can also get it at Bestbuy or staples.
 
Thanks. I just checked BestBuy and they don't seem to have Professional plus. Does anybody sell that?
 
Professional plus is an employer only version that Microsoft sells through their home use program. Anyone selling it otherwise is selling a stolen key.
 
I've been buying from them for years without any issues, but I understand your point of view. If you want to get it directly from Microsoft, it's going to run you around 440 dollars. Keep in mind that end of life support for Office 2021 is 2026, and Office 2024 is right around the corner. So if you're going to spend that much money, I'd wait. As GoldenTiger said, you can't buy Professional Plus from Microsoft, only the Professional version: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/mic...2021/cfq7ttc0hhj9?activetab=pivot:overviewtab

If price is no concern, then this is going to be the only legitimate way to acquire it. If you have absolutely zero moral compass, you can register Pro Plus using massgrave, which will also give you a "legitimate" copy as it uses Microsoft's own activation scripts to tie the office suite to your PC.

You might be better off just getting Office 365 @ 70 dollars a year. At the price Microsoft is selling the Pro version, that's 6 years of Office 365, which will always give you the absolute latest versions of Office (plus you get a terabyte of OneDrive storage, among other things), and you can activate and deactivate Office on as many systems as you like.

I'm not a "shiller", I was trying to get OP a good deal from a site I've been using for years. If I was "shilling" then I would be getting something out of it, which I'm not. Please don't make comments like that in this forum. We're all trying to help each other out.
 
lol take your holier than crap stuff somewhere else.

If you actually did research you would see the seller (mastertronics) is a microsoft partner, but you go ahead and keep thinking you are better than everyone else by purchasing full retail price products.
 
Why do bad thing when you can do other bad thing?

dumb-huh.gif
 
Someone woke up on the wrong side of the bed...how is this holier and thinking I am better than someone for how I get software? You know what they say about "assuming" right?

StackSocial is not a MS partner, nor is anything they sell legit, just because they put the image on the site, does not make it legit.

Also not finding StackSocial or mastertronics on MS partner list? https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/partner-dir , if they are a legit partner, happy to change my stance....

Shoganai More, why pay someone for illegal keys, when you could just get them for free?
 
When you steal something, you do not pay money for it, so paying Stack site $20 isnt stealing to the person buying it in their mind, they paid for a product in their eyes....
 
If they are, in fact, stolen keys ... then yes, I agree it's better to just use massgrave.
 
