Can I buy a retail copy of MS Office 2021?

Bird222 said: Thanks for the response but that link looks like one of the 'gray market' keys. I'm trying to buy legit if I can get what I need.

GoldenTiger said: You can also get it at Bestbuy or staples. Microsoft sells them on their site. Ignore the gray/black market shiller.

I've been buying from them for years without any issues, but I understand your point of view. If you want to get it directly from Microsoft, it's going to run you around 440 dollars. Keep in mind that end of life support for Office 2021 is 2026, and Office 2024 is right around the corner. So if you're going to spend that much money, I'd wait. As GoldenTiger said, you can't buy Professional Plus from Microsoft, only the Professional version: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/mic...2021/cfq7ttc0hhj9?activetab=pivot:overviewtab If price is no concern, then this is going to be the only legitimate way to acquire it. If you have absolutely zero moral compass, you can register Pro Plus using massgrave, which will also give you a "legitimate" copy as it uses Microsoft's own activation scripts to tie the office suite to your PC.You might be better off just getting Office 365 @ 70 dollars a year. At the price Microsoft is selling the Pro version, that's 6 years of Office 365, which will always give you the absolute latest versions of Office (plus you get a terabyte of OneDrive storage, among other things), and you can activate and deactivate Office on as many systems as you like.I'm not a "shiller", I was trying to get OP a good deal from a site I've been using for years. If I was "shilling" then I would be getting something out of it, which I'm not. Please don't make comments like that in this forum. We're all trying to help each other out.