Can I buy a retail copy of MS Office 2021?

Microsoft sells them on their site. Ignore the gray/black market shiller . You can also get it at Bestbuy or staples.Thanks for the response but that link looks like one of the 'gray market' keys. I'm trying to buy legit if I can get what I need.
Thanks. I just checked BestBuy and they don't seem to have Professional plus. Does anybody sell that?Microsoft sells them on their site. Ignore the gray/black market shiller . You can also get it at Bestbuy or staples.
Professional plus is an employer only version that Microsoft sells through their home use program. Anyone selling it otherwise is selling a stolen key.Thanks. I just checked BestBuy and they don't seem to have Professional plus. Does anybody sell that?
I've been buying from them for years without any issues, but I understand your point of view. If you want to get it directly from Microsoft, it's going to run you around 440 dollars. Keep in mind that end of life support for Office 2021 is 2026, and Office 2024 is right around the corner. So if you're going to spend that much money, I'd wait. As GoldenTiger said, you can't buy Professional Plus from Microsoft, only the Professional version: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/mic...2021/cfq7ttc0hhj9?activetab=pivot:overviewtabThanks for the response but that link looks like one of the 'gray market' keys. I'm trying to buy legit if I can get what I need.
I'm not a "shiller", I was trying to get OP a good deal from a site I've been using for years. If I was "shilling" then I would be getting something out of it, which I'm not. Please don't make comments like that in this forum. We're all trying to help each other out.Microsoft sells them on their site. Ignore the gray/black market shiller . You can also get it at Bestbuy or staples.
Ok. Thanks for letting me know.Professional plus is an employer only version that Microsoft sells through their home use program. Anyone selling it otherwise is selling a stolen key.
Well known for non working keys, and still grey market. No one is legitimately selling you that for $40.
Why support criminals, just use massgrave instead.
lol take your holier than crap stuff somewhere else.Why support criminals, just use massgrave instead.
Why do bad thing when you can do other bad thing?Why support criminals, just use massgrave instead.
Someone woke up on the wrong side of the bed...how is this holier and thinking I am better than someone for how I get software? You know what they say about "assuming" right?lol take your holier than crap stuff somewhere else.
If you actually did research you would see the seller (mastertronics) is a microsoft partner, but you go ahead and keep thinking you are better than everyone else by purchasing full retail price products.
I'm making fun of your silly logic in which you are saying that stealing something is better than stealing something.Shoganai More, why pay someone for illegal keys, when you could just get them for free?
When you steal something, you do not pay money for it, so paying Stack site $20 isnt stealing to the person buying it in their mind, they paid for a product in their eyes....I'm making fun of your silly logic in which you are saying that stealing something is better than stealing something.
If they are, in fact, stolen keys ... then yes, I agree it's better to just use massgrave.When you steal something, you do not pay money for it, so paying Stack site $20 isnt stealing to the person buying it in their mind, they paid for a product in their eyes....