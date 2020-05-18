Can I add a External SSD to my Asus AC3100 router, and use it for backup storage?

I've been wanting to add some sort of storage device on my network to store docs and stuff that my 3 pc's in my house use most of the time. Was actually in the middle of making a cheap pc out of the hardware laying around and use it as a "file server" per se' but i dont need anything high capacity or fast... just need basic storage and anything over 250gb would take me 80 years to fill up, so i think going to file server route would be a to much and un-nessesary for my needs. I just remembered that my router (Asus AC-3100) has a few usb 3.0 inputs and was wondering if I was to just simply buy an external USB 3.0 SSD (Sata based) and plug it into my router, would this now give me storage over my network that all 3 pc's can dump stuff into?? Could it really be this easy? Any advice would be appreciated. Thanks