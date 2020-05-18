Can I add a External SSD to my Asus AC3100 router, and use it for backup storage?

newls1

newls1

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 8, 2003
Messages
4,288
I've been wanting to add some sort of storage device on my network to store docs and stuff that my 3 pc's in my house use most of the time. Was actually in the middle of making a cheap pc out of the hardware laying around and use it as a "file server" per se' but i dont need anything high capacity or fast... just need basic storage and anything over 250gb would take me 80 years to fill up, so i think going to file server route would be a to much and un-nessesary for my needs. I just remembered that my router (Asus AC-3100) has a few usb 3.0 inputs and was wondering if I was to just simply buy an external USB 3.0 SSD (Sata based) and plug it into my router, would this now give me storage over my network that all 3 pc's can dump stuff into?? Could it really be this easy? Any advice would be appreciated. Thanks
 
C

CraigHB

n00b
Joined
May 12, 2020
Messages
30
I popped a 64GB USB drive in my router some time ago and it does a good enough job in providing network storage. USB thumb drive write speeds are not particularly fast, but if they're USB 3.0 they do pretty good on read speeds, close to a SATA SSD. You can use an m.2 SSD in a USB enclosure. I use one when I need to do maintenance and don't want to go to the trouble of sticking an m.2 drive in a motherboard. You're limited by network speeds anyway. A thumb drive should suffice. Easy enough to try it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top