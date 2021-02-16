Can Cyberpunk still pull out a "Witcher 3' after fixes?

Can Cyberpunk still be saved? Is there a Cyber-"Witcher3" in the rough?



I've been waiting to play it, but I want it to be, you know, finished, beforehand. Sounds like this may be a year out or so, which is fine.



What I'm down about though is commentary saying there's no amount of fixing that can fix Cyberpunk, that it's just not something that can be patch-buffed out. Like a crack in the windshield that's too deep and too wide-sprawling for the parking-lot hustlers to repair, the only true fix being a whole new windshield altogether.



Is this the case? Will it be a significantly better/different game a year from now, or should I just chalk my hype up as a loss and play it now for what it is, then move on?