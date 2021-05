I have an ASUS X99-A II motherboard with 2 CPU socket pins that are broken off (I assume the previous owner tried some bent pin repair and messed up). When powering on the mobo it obviously never boots, never beeps, never POST, the CPU temp doesn't increase and the RGB lights are faint. It's pulling only 2 watts from the wall. Could two broken/missing socket pins cause this issue? If not, where should I look next for troubleshooting this board?