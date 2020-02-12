Can "Autopilot" be added to your car (not just tesla) for $1000?

Is a $1000 Aftermarket Add-On as Capable as Tesla's Autopilot and Cadillac's Super Cruise? This device from Comma.ai can steer, stop, and accelerate a car. We tested it against the best factory systems.

Your browser is not able to display this video.

Apparently yes. Comma.ai shows comparable performance to factory lane keeping assistants with just a single forward looking camera.It taps into the canbus system to control steering and throttle / brake inputs with a manufacturer specific wiring harness.And it is completely plug and play. Just needs a few minutes to set itself up for the first use before you can turn it on.