Can "Autopilot" be added to your car (not just tesla) for $1000?

M76

M76

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
10,193
Apparently yes. Comma.ai shows comparable performance to factory lane keeping assistants with just a single forward looking camera.
It taps into the canbus system to control steering and throttle / brake inputs with a manufacturer specific wiring harness.
And it is completely plug and play. Just needs a few minutes to set itself up for the first use before you can turn it on.

www.caranddriver.com

Is a $1000 Aftermarket Add-On as Capable as Tesla's Autopilot and Cadillac's Super Cruise?

This device from Comma.ai can steer, stop, and accelerate a car. We tested it against the best factory systems.
www.caranddriver.com www.caranddriver.com

 
