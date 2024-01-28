Can Apple installed wallpaper be deleted?

Deadjasper
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Oct 28, 2001
- Messages
- 2,561
Thank you.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
View attachment 631001
sub ios/macos for "apple".
and yes they can.
i got answers when i subbed in the correct terms, you can too!Yea, I did this and came with endless tons of bullshit that had nothing to do with the question. But if you'd like to provide a link I'd be most grateful.
Also I'd like to add, just in case you missed it, APPLE INSTALLED WALLPAPER.