Can Apple installed wallpaper be deleted?

sub ios/macos for "apple".
and yes they can.
 
pendragon1 said:
Yea, I did this and came with endless tons of bullshit that had nothing to do with the question. But if you'd like to provide a link I'd be most grateful.

Also I'd like to add, just in case you missed it, APPLE INSTALLED WALLPAPER.

Just so I'm clear to you, I know full well how to delete wallpaper I installed but that's not the question, the queston is about APPLE INSTALLED WALLPAPER
 
Deadjasper said:
i got answers when i subbed in the correct terms, you can too!
ON WHAT APPLE OS?
 
They're in purgeable storage in MacOS, so if you're just trying to free up disk space, it won't really save you any space. Do you just not want them to even be an option?
 
