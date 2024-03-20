Can anyone with a new 4K QD-OLED do a couple black level tests?

There was a note on the TFTCentral review about the ASUS that it suffers from black crush, at least in SDR mode. This is something I notice on my Samsung S95B TV as well, which is also QD-OLED. So I'm wondering two things:
1) Is this just something inherent to the technology?
2) Is it only a problem in SDR?
To test that if you have one there are two tests I'd ask you to run and report on:
For SDR Black Level: Set HDR off in Windows, then go to http://www.lagom.nl/lcd-test/black.php and have a look in SDR mode and say which is the lowest number you can clearly distinguish from the background black.
For HDR Black Level: I don't have a great way to test it. The VESA DisplayHDR Test utility is great, but for whatever reason it is gone now so you can't get it. The Windows HDR calibration will work ok. Run it and on the first test, say what is the lowest value you can set where you can see the dark box lines. It only goes down to 0.05 nits though, which is display level 16 in HDR10 so there are darker shades it should be able to display, but we can't easily test those.
Let me know what your screen is and what the results are. I'm curious to see if this is the same across all QD-OLEDs or if it varies.
