Can anyone unlock my phone for me?

I am on T-Mobile and have a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that I bought, new and unlocked, from Swappa back in December. Recently, the camera and bottom speaker stopped working. Since it's only seven months old and still under warranty, I took it to an official Samsung repair shop nearby called Samsung Care - Repair and Support Services - not a T-Mobile store. I took it in on Monday and they opened the phone, ran diagnostics and confirmed the camera and bottom speaker didn't work. They also said the mainboard needed to be replaced. I got a text today saying my phone was fixed and ready to be picked up. I went to the repair shop and confirmed the camera and bottom speaker were now working before signing for it and getting it back home. Before I took the S22 in for repairs, I took out the SIM card and put it in my old Samsung Note 9 so I would still have a phone while waiting on my S22. Once I got the S22 back home, I put the SIM card back in and it is saying the SIM card is locked not valid. I can used the phone in other ways except I can't make calls or send/receive texts.



I put the SIM card back in the Note 9 and called the Samsung repair shop. Like I figured before calling, they said there's not much they can do over the phone and to call my service provider. I called T-Mobile and verified my name, phone number, account PIN and the S22 IMEI number. T-Mobile says everything matches and both my SIM card and IMEI number are clear and active; nothing wrong on their end. So now I am getting the run-around. Is there anyone on here that can unlock my phone for me so I don't have to keep dealing with these two incompetent companies? The actual message I am getting when I turn on the S22 is: Invalid SIM card inserted. The SIM card is not supported. Enter MCK. Network unlock code blocked. Too many incorrect attempts.