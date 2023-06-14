Can anyone unlock my phone for me?

I am on T-Mobile and have a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that I bought, new and unlocked, from Swappa back in December. Recently, the camera and bottom speaker stopped working. Since it's only seven months old and still under warranty, I took it to an official Samsung repair shop nearby called Samsung Care - Repair and Support Services - not a T-Mobile store. I took it in on Monday and they opened the phone, ran diagnostics and confirmed the camera and bottom speaker didn't work. They also said the mainboard needed to be replaced. I got a text today saying my phone was fixed and ready to be picked up. I went to the repair shop and confirmed the camera and bottom speaker were now working before signing for it and getting it back home. Before I took the S22 in for repairs, I took out the SIM card and put it in my old Samsung Note 9 so I would still have a phone while waiting on my S22. Once I got the S22 back home, I put the SIM card back in and it is saying the SIM card is locked not valid. I can used the phone in other ways except I can't make calls or send/receive texts.

I put the SIM card back in the Note 9 and called the Samsung repair shop. Like I figured before calling, they said there's not much they can do over the phone and to call my service provider. I called T-Mobile and verified my name, phone number, account PIN and the S22 IMEI number. T-Mobile says everything matches and both my SIM card and IMEI number are clear and active; nothing wrong on their end. So now I am getting the run-around. Is there anyone on here that can unlock my phone for me so I don't have to keep dealing with these two incompetent companies? The actual message I am getting when I turn on the S22 is: Invalid SIM card inserted. The SIM card is not supported. Enter MCK. Network unlock code blocked. Too many incorrect attempts.
 
Did T-mobile verify the new IMEI number from the new motherboard they gave you or the old one from your old motherboard? It sounds like your new motherboard isn't unlocked.

I had this happen before with Google. The replacement motherboards they hand out aren't whitelisted on Verizon, so while my old IMEI on the unlocked phone was perfectly fine, the new motherboard's IMEI was not able to be activated on Verizon. I got the runaround from everyone and ended up selling the phone.
 
This is what I figured but when I talked to T-Mobile they had me read the IMEI number found in the S22's settings. It matches what they currently have on file. I was guessing a new mainboard would have a new IMEI but that doesn't seem to be the case.
 
Does it have an esim? Might be able to reactivate it that way since it's a different IMEI.
 
