Can anyone recommend any good Xbox360/One-like controllers that have 6 face buttons?

I don't mean one that just copies another console's layout that had 6 face buttons, like the Sega Genesis or Saturn, or one that removes/remaps some of the standard buttons of a common dual-analog controller to the face instead.



I mean one similar to the Xbox360 or Xbox One controller that in ADDITION to all the normal buttons, analog trigger, and rumble has an extra 2 face buttons, for a total of six (Without losing rumble or using digital triggers instead of analog)



Preferably one with the same layout/design as Xbox360/One controllers and supports XInput or even just identifies as an Xbox controller (I don't know if that's even possible while having additional buttons, I mostly want that for compatibility reasons).



Basically, if I could take my existing Xbox360 controller and put an additional Z and C button on it without changing anything else, that is exactly what I want.



I know there are some cheap ones I have seen that either have features missing, just re-map the buttons, or are shoddy quality, but are there any good ones someone can recommend?