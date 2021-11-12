Can anyone recommend a usb wifi adapter for desktop pc?

Is for kid's older pc (usb 2.0) currently been using a 2.4ghz netgear which works fine for everyday use, but getting some lag online gaming, thinking maybe just having dual band might help. Don't want to put too much more into this computer as am going to build new gaming rig in the future, like to stay around $20 & have corded antenna--if that actually matters, current one does and sits on top monitor. Is about 30ft from router, internet speed is 40mbps dowload, 5mbps upload.