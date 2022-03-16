Can anyone recommend a good cheap VPS host?

hey folks. I am setting up some crypto nodes with the following requirements:
2 Cores
4 Threads
8 GB RAM
220 GB SSD/NVME
180 Mb/s DWS
240 EPS Min. Requirements
25 Mb Bandwidth
VPS and ARM64 compatible
Seems like prices have gone up a lot since I last searched for VPS's. I need about 7 of these. Any recommendations? Would love to get some for under $10/mo each.
Thanks!
