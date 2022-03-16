Can anyone recommend a good cheap VPS host?

hey folks. I am setting up some crypto nodes with the following requirements:



2 Cores

4 Threads

8 GB RAM

220 GB SSD/NVME

180 Mb/s DWS

240 EPS Min. Requirements

25 Mb Bandwidth



VPS and ARM64 compatible



Seems like prices have gone up a lot since I last searched for VPS's. I need about 7 of these. Any recommendations? Would love to get some for under $10/mo each.



Thanks!