Can anyone recommend a good cheap VPS host?


hey folks. I am setting up some crypto nodes with the following requirements:

2 Cores
4 Threads
8 GB RAM
220 GB SSD/NVME
180 Mb/s DWS
240 EPS Min. Requirements
25 Mb Bandwidth

VPS and ARM64 compatible

Seems like prices have gone up a lot since I last searched for VPS's. I need about 7 of these. Any recommendations? Would love to get some for under $10/mo each.

Thanks!
 
