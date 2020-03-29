Can anyone help me access my home pc (for testing mainly right now) when I am out and about on my iPhone ?

N

ng4ever

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 18, 2016
Messages
1,566
Mainly to stream videos from my home pc to my iPhone when I am remotely out and about. Thanks. I know the first step is over a VPN but not sure how to go about doing it. No my router does not have VPN comparability. I am on AT&T 1 Gbps fiber so I know my speed shouldn't be a problem. I don't want to get another router right now sorry.

If no one can help it is fine but I thought I at least try. Thanks. Any other info you need feel free to ask. Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top