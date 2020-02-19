Can anybody get me up to speed on the state of the CPU game right now?

T

t4keheart

n00b
Joined
Sep 24, 2019
Messages
13
Hey everyone,
I haven't built a computer in maybe 10-15 years... since core 2 duo's were a thing and the intel "i" series was in 1st/2nd gen. Things get busy and life takes priority.
Anyways, thinking about building another pc. I'm a software dev and I do some gaming... so I'm wondering where the sweet spot is with cpu's these days.

I would like for somebody to give me "the skinny" on the current cpu situation.

Main questions:
1) Is it still worth it to always go intel? Is the cost of a mid-high end i-series worth it vs. a comparable performing amd ryzen?
2) Is now a good or bad time to buy/build? Anything new coming out soon that I should wait for?
3) which is the best bang for your buck, mid-high performance offering from both amd and Intel?
4) anything else you think i should take into consideration?

I was thinking of also building a basic server too- something that probably runs ubuntu server that funstions as a nas, runs plex, maybe hosts some websites, maybe a LAMP testbed... but seeing as how they sell 8 year old dell power edge servers on amazon for 200$, I may just go that route, or just get a synology.
 
J

janas19

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2012
Messages
1,748
The game has changed, once Intel was completely dominant but AMD is roaring back ever since they released Zen.

In a nutshell: AMD best value and bang for the buck. Intel best peak IPC and platform.

t4keheart said:
Main questions:
1) Is it still worth it to always go intel? Is the cost of a mid-high end i-series worth it vs. a comparable performing amd ryzen?
2) Is now a good or bad time to buy/build? Anything new coming out soon that I should wait for?
3) which is the best bang for your buck, mid-high performance offering from both amd and Intel?
4) anything else you think i should take into consideration?
Click to expand...
1) No.

2) Now is a good time. RAM is cheap, SSD costs have come down, CPU sockets have great upgrade paths.

3) AMD best performance/dollar - Ryzen 5 3600. Intel best performance/dollar - i5-9400F.

4) This is just an overview to get you reacquainted. It's always best to read a few articles and research a little before pulling the trigger.
 
T

t4keheart

n00b
Joined
Sep 24, 2019
Messages
13
janas19 said:
4) This is just an overview to get you reacquainted. It's always best to read a few articles and research a little before pulling the trigger.
Click to expand...
Thanks for the input! yeah that's all I'm looking for, somebody who keeps up on the current market to give me a decent overview of the situation. Appreciate it!

One of my main concerns is that the current socket is going to be relevant for a couple more years... if it's on it's way out I would consider waiting for the next socket but if this one has some life left in it with some good upgrade paths, that will do! See, I don't even know what the current socket is called! I need to look it up lol
 
T

t4keheart

n00b
Joined
Sep 24, 2019
Messages
13
Westwood Arrakis said:
I don't see myself going back to Intel again.
Click to expand...
*gasp* ... that's a bold statement. What is so great about the amd that makes you never want to go back to intel? I'm still stuck with the mentality that intel quality and performance will always be superior.... like, if somebody had 1 million dollars to spend on their build, and money isn't an object, they would always get the most pricey intel over anything amd. No?
 
J

janas19

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2012
Messages
1,748
t4keheart said:
Thanks for the input! yeah that's all I'm looking for, somebody who keeps up on the current market to give me a decent overview of the situation. Appreciate it!

One of my main concerns is that the current socket is going to be relevant for a couple more years... if it's on it's way out I would consider waiting for the next socket but if this one has some life left in it with some good upgrade paths, that will do! See, I don't even know what the current socket is called! I need to look it up lol
Click to expand...
No worries, I got you. It's called AM4. For a PC enthusiast such as you, there's 2 AM4 chipsets you need to know: B series and X series. B series are for gamers/performance. X series is for overclocking the CPU and Xfire. Unless you plan on heavy overclocking, then B series is enough.

B350 was the old gen, B450 is current gen, and B550 is coming later this year.

X370 is old gen, X470 is current gen, and X570 is coming later.

The motherboard everyone recommends is the MSI Tomahawk B450 MAX.
 
Westwood Arrakis

Westwood Arrakis

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
1,900
t4keheart said:
*gasp* ... that's a bold statement. What is so great about the amd that makes you never want to go back to intel? I'm still stuck with the mentality that intel quality and performance will always be superior.... like, if somebody had 1 million dollars to spend on their build, and money isn't an object, they would always get the most pricey intel over anything amd. No?
Click to expand...
As someone mentioned the price vs performance. It was stupid cheap and has been a fantastic upgrade.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top