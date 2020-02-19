Can anybody get me up to speed on the state of the CPU game right now?

Hey everyone,

I haven't built a computer in maybe 10-15 years... since core 2 duo's were a thing and the intel "i" series was in 1st/2nd gen. Things get busy and life takes priority.

Anyways, thinking about building another pc. I'm a software dev and I do some gaming... so I'm wondering where the sweet spot is with cpu's these days.



I would like for somebody to give me "the skinny" on the current cpu situation.



Main questions:

1) Is it still worth it to always go intel? Is the cost of a mid-high end i-series worth it vs. a comparable performing amd ryzen?

2) Is now a good or bad time to buy/build? Anything new coming out soon that I should wait for?

3) which is the best bang for your buck, mid-high performance offering from both amd and Intel?

4) anything else you think i should take into consideration?



I was thinking of also building a basic server too- something that probably runs ubuntu server that funstions as a nas, runs plex, maybe hosts some websites, maybe a LAMP testbed... but seeing as how they sell 8 year old dell power edge servers on amazon for 200$, I may just go that route, or just get a synology.