Can an universal remote add a function that the original remote doesn't have?

so these universal remote, such as the one from Harmony, that c/w a Page up / down function, can it really add this function and interface w/ the main unit, say a Sony blu-ray player or a Panasonic UB9000 player? Because the actual remote from for e.g., Panasonic UB9000 does NOT have a Page up / down command, so how does this work exactly?
as I am looking for an universal remote that c/w a Page Up / Down function
