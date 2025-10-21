  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Can an A380 without Resizable BAR still do video encoding/decoding?

I'm interested in what happens when you put this card into an older system that does NOT have Resizable BAR.

More specifically, I'd like to use one of these in my Plex server, where it would be used for hardware video encoding/decoding exclusively. But the server is using an old X99 chipset motherboard that does not have Resizable BAR.

I've found extremely conflicting information so far, everything from "Resizable BAR will barely affect encoding performance" to "The card won't even start properly and will show an error in Device Manager".
 
