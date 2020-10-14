Can a Windows 10 Pro key be transferred to different hardware?

Format _C: said: I got a new Asus F512DA-EB51 cheap yesterday VIA Amazon Prime day. My current Asus S500CA-US71T has a Windows 10 Pro key attached to the hardware (I bought that key on eBay for $8) so not a big loss but I am cheap. What I remember doing in this in the past with my same Microsoft account and one of the said eBay Pro keys but I don't exactly remember what I did it probably was successful because this was a prebuilt Dell OptiPlex with Windows 7 Pro but I don't remember all of the details of what I did. Click to expand...

Never mind I am going to get another key from another member here by the name new2019