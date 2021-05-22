Can a TV be Mounted Over This?

Hey all,So we are in the process of moving into a new home.During the showing the sellers had a TV mounted over the fireplace as follows:When we moved in I totally expected there to be holes in the wall from a TV mount, bit there are none, not is there any apparent evidence of recent spackling or repainting.All that is there is this thing:It looks like it is just a power and coax cubby, but I wonder, do they also somehow serve as a TV mount with some sort of accessory?Otherwise I have no idea how the TV was previously mounted. Maybe the seller was just really talented with spackling and tough up painting? I see no evidence of prior holes at all, and the wall does not look newly painted.Any thoughts?