Can a TV be Mounted Over This?

Zarathustra[H]
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 31,908
Hey all,
So we are in the process of moving into a new home.
During the showing the sellers had a TV mounted over the fireplace as follows:
When we moved in I totally expected there to be holes in the wall from a TV mount, bit there are none, not is there any apparent evidence of recent spackling or repainting.
All that is there is this thing:
It looks like it is just a power and coax cubby, but I wonder, do they also somehow serve as a TV mount with some sort of accessory?
Otherwise I have no idea how the TV was previously mounted. Maybe the seller was just really talented with spackling and tough up painting? I see no evidence of prior holes at all, and the wall does not look newly painted.
Any thoughts?
So we are in the process of moving into a new home.
During the showing the sellers had a TV mounted over the fireplace as follows:
When we moved in I totally expected there to be holes in the wall from a TV mount, bit there are none, not is there any apparent evidence of recent spackling or repainting.
All that is there is this thing:
It looks like it is just a power and coax cubby, but I wonder, do they also somehow serve as a TV mount with some sort of accessory?
Otherwise I have no idea how the TV was previously mounted. Maybe the seller was just really talented with spackling and tough up painting? I see no evidence of prior holes at all, and the wall does not look newly painted.
Any thoughts?