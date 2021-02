Is there a way to use the cuda kit to just offload the processing and ram into the gpu on the server side. I'm hoping to reduce the amount of ram and processor usage on my server if this is at all possible. Running windows server 2019 on a dell poweredge r820 with 4 E5-4650 8core @2.7ghz, 512gb ddr3 ram, 4 500gb SSD in raid 10, 2x 2tb ssd in raid 0, and tesla k80 gpu