Can a portable HDD be just as fast when connected to my router ?

I was thinking about getting one of those 4TB portable ext hdd and plugging it to the routers USB 3.0. I've never done this and wondering if there are any cons. Theres only one PC and it would be used only by me.



My question is I wanted to put emulators like Mame, PCSX2, CEMU, Dolphin on it. Seeing how it's going to work through the Wi-Fi can I potentially see any lag or games just not running as fast or taking longer to load as compared if they were like right on my C: drive ?



Also I'll have 2-3 TB's worth of zip and rar files, could these potentially have more of a chance of corrupted

over time because I'll be replacing files and updating stuff overtime using a WIFI connections ? I'm using a 5ghz connection to my PC with 90% signal strength. Could you please tell me of cons I'm not seeing before I drop money/time on this project, Thanks