Can a graphics card run on different vram-chips

StandartBlitz
n00b
Jul 29, 2021
- 9
I just accidentaly bought a gpu on eBay on which de owner had exchanged the ram-chip without me realizing in the offer.
I dont think that in this case the card will work this way due to poor soldering and probably the wrong chip.
This made me curious though and now im wondering - can a gpu theoretically run on vram from two different manufactures in case the specs and pinout are same?
