Can a graphics card run on different vram-chips

S

StandartBlitz

n00b
Joined
Jul 29, 2021
Messages
9
I just accidentaly bought a gpu on eBay on which de owner had exchanged the ram-chip without me realizing in the offer.
I dont think that in this case the card will work this way due to poor soldering and probably the wrong chip.
This made me curious though and now im wondering - can a gpu theoretically run on vram from two different manufactures in case the specs and pinout are same?
 
J

JSHamlet234

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2021
Messages
435
Anything is possible, but the VBIOS usually has different memory timings if the IC's are different.
 
S

StandartBlitz

n00b
Joined
Jul 29, 2021
Messages
9
JSHamlet234 said:
Anything is possible, but the VBIOS usually has different memory timings if the IC's are different.
Click to expand...
Im not familiar with the pinout of ram chips are they really standardized or is it just allways the same pin-pattern but not every chip has the same configuration?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top