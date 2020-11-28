Can a Gaming PC get by with stock or smaller CPU cooler/

I'm a Gamer, and looking to maybe go Ryzen 5 5600X, everything else I have is RTX 3080, 32GB DDR4, X570 motherboard, Lian Li case with tons of cooling and 6 case fans.

But with my new case having a glass panel, I am sick of the giant PU coolers I always have, they take up so much space and are just huge. I'd like to go much smaller fan, either the stock black fan the Ryzen 5 comes with a low profile, can something like this be safe?

https://www.microcenter.com/product/617826/noctua-nh-l9a-am4-low-profile-cpu-cooler

I don't OC or anything, I keep evreything stock. Games I play are msotly WoW, and Doom Eternal, and will be CP2077

Or do I play it safe, and just get this;

 
It will be fine. It will still run hot and loud under load. If your case aesthetics are so much more important to you then go for it.
 
