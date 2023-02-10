Can a 240mm AIO adequately cook an i7 13700k?

I'm in the middle of getting parts to upgrade my current i7 9700k system. I'd love to reuse my current case and cooler, a Fractal Design Celsius S24. If I got a bigger radiator I'd also have to buy a different case, which I'm trying to avoid.



I don't really plan to do much overclocking. Maybe setting all cores to run at the same speed or else just leaving it at stock speeds and undervolting.



Would my current 240mm AIO keep the CPU from throttling under heavy loads like video rendering and large numbers of imports and exports in Lightroom? My current CPU regularly runs at 100% usage for extended periods of time when I'm working.