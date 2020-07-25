Can a 10 gigabit ethernet NIC communicate properly with a 2.5 gigabit ethernet port?

I'm building a router that uses a 4-port 10 gigabit PCIe card, and the specs say it's compatible with 10 gigabit and 1 gigabit speeds.



Does this mean that it won't negotiate to 2.5 gigabit speeds? It is either 1 or 10, but not 2.5?



I'm a total newbie to NICs, so I hope my question is clear enough.