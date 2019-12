You also have to take into account, CU isn't going to have PVE.



This means NO money is being spent on quest, npc's for said quests, loot drops, loot balancing from drops.



That means it can save a TON of money on people that they'd have to use to model npc's, animate npc's, write for quests, QA for all that, Modelers for weapons/armours from all those PVE loot drops, etc.



I'd wager the majority of an mmo's budget these days, in game slike WoW, Rift, etc are geared toward the PVE aspect.



Plus take into account the "marekting" from the budget, a lot of big publishers like EA, etc spend a HUUUUUUUUUUGE amount of money on marketing, sometimes even more then the games own budget.

