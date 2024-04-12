Calling all MacBook users

Quiz
Gawd
When did you get your MacBook and what is your battery's health and charge cycle count? I received my MacBook on November 18, 2023 and have been using it plugged in 100% of the time. Optimized Battery Charging is enabled and in effect, limiting the charge to around 80%. All my charge cycles were from 80% to 100% and back down to 80% because, sometimes, the MacBook would start charging from the 80% limit to 100% when I restarted the laptop and then bringing it back down to 80%.
My charge cycle count is 7 and my battery's health is 100% as of now.
